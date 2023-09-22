An historic Victorian museum has been forced to close for the foreseeable future, after three inoperable firearms, cash and jewellery were stolen from it's premises.
Ararat's Langi Morgala museum was robbed sometime between September 13 and 14, 2023, where there was extensive damage to the building, including the destruction of expensive glass cabinets.
The weapons stolen were two 1850 era handguns and one World War Two Lugar Navy Handgun.
Ararat and District Historical Society president Tammi Munro said she believed the burglary was well-planned, as the offenders had targeted the historical firearms.
She said the damage and stolen items would cost the museum at least $10,000.
"They made an absolute mess of the big glass cabinet that they were locked in," she said.
"You've got no idea how much glass there was all over the place, because once they finished with that cabinet [containing guns] they've then gone on to three of our [jewellery] cabinets and smashed glass panels in those.
"Then they smashed their way into our staff office, this includes breaking down a big heavy door, and they stole our cash box."
The museum has had to close for at least the next few weeks while repairs to broken windows, cabinets and displays take place.
All firearms have also been removed from the premises for the time being.
Ms Munro said it was a disaster for the museum, which is volunteer run and receives no local or state government funding, to be shut during school holidays which is their busiest time of the year.
She said it could take the museum up to 12 months to raise money to fix all the damage.
"We're never going to be able to replace the guns, and we're not going to be able to replace the jewellery," she said.
"But just to clean up and pay for the damage, we're talking about hundreds of people we're going to need through our doors."
In a statement Victoria Police confirmed detectives from the Western Region Crime Team were investigating the burglary.
They urged anyone with information, dashcam vision or had witnessed the incident to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000, or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
