Council is looking for a hand to manage the challenges of local waste and recycling in an effort to reduce landfill.
City of Ballarat council are in a three-stage process of procuring industry experts to help with the town's waste management.
There are three areas council are focused on: organics, recyclables and residual waste.
Ballarat council infrastructure and environment acting director Les Stokes said waste could be a challenge in Ballarat due to lack of infrastructure.
"There is a lack of waste and recycling processing infrastructure in western Victoria, meaning that materials need to be sent to Melbourne for processing," he said.
"This is causing valuable materials and job opportunities to be lost from the region and is also leading to increased transport costs and emissions for the City of Ballarat."
Mr Stokes said the council were seeking industry advice via requests for proposals which have been purposefully designed to address this challenge by facilitating investment in waste and recycling processing infrastructure.
Mr Stokes said this was the second stage of the procurement process.
"This follows the initial expression of interest stage released in March 2023, which received a strong industry response," he said.
"The request for proposal is seeking more detailed responses."
The aim for this proposal was to "deliver improved circular economy outcomes, greater efficiencies, and financial benefits" for various waste streams.
Mr Stokes said the "solutions" would be to "keep each of the materials streams (organics, recyclables, residual waste) at their highest value use for as long as possible. For example, processing food and garden waste into compost or renewable energy rather than disposing of it in landfill" and "improve operations and logistics and retain the value of these materials in our region".
For recyclables, there is a need for processing solutions for commingled recyclables and glass that are collected through kerbside services (yellow lid bin), transfer stations and drop-off sites.
Residual waste needs management of residual waste collected through kerbside services (red lid bin) and transfer stations.
Organics needs management of organics materials collected through kerbside services (green lid bin) and transfer stations. This would also include organic materials streams managed by Central Highlands Water (for example softwood plantation residue, biosolids produced at wastewater treatment plants and water treatment plant alum sludge).
"Residual waste in Ballarat is currently disposed at the Ballarat Regional Landfill," Mr Stokes said.
"This request is seeking proposals that provide alternative solutions that are higher on the waste hierarchy. The waste hierarchy identifies the preferred approaches to dealing with waste and is enshrined in legislation in Victoria through the Environment Protection Act 1970."
According to the 2022/23 community engagement report - waste was one of the most highly engaged areas for the community.
Between the two community engagement projects, Sorting Our Waste and Having Your Say on Our Recycling and Waste Collections, there was over 7000 visits to the council's MySay webpage.
