Consensus on Ballarat CBD parking was "working well"
Working well at keeping people out of the CBD. If council numbers are correct, 80 per cent of people stay no longer than one hour (free time) per day. This mostly means 80 per cent of people are just pop in pop out and not foot traffic browser shoppers that go from shop to shop. Retailers display their products and while we all may go to buy one specific item we all end up with more. Being in a rush this add on spur of the moment equation is taken out and retailers lose out on sales. This is where the likes of DTC win out with free parking and no rush.
-Ross Hartley
Most people are popping in and out using the free hour, or the other way to look at this is to say that people are not staying longer as they have to pay. Make it two hours and it may revitalise the town centre.
-DJ
Yeah, parking is working so well I can't get a park first thing on a Sunday morning because all the parks are taken up by staff. Don't even bother going into the CBD on a weekday as there are never any parks - I just do my shopping elsewhere.
-Tracey Netherway
Roger Thomas marks 40 years of Nature Notes in The Courier
Congratulations Roger! You are so knowledgeable and generous with your knowledge and time.
- Sonia Mahoney
Congratulations to Roger on this 40th anniversary, a living treasure amongst our treasured wildlife :)
- Judith Bailey
Collins Booksellers on Lydiard expands in Old Colonists' Club space
Congratulations Lyle and Tracey. Your beautiful book store is a great gift to our city
-Anne Beggs-Sunter
Ballarat tourism leaders unclear how city will be impacted by new 'short stay levy'
This levy won't go to support tourism. It is going to pay off Dan Andrews' mismanagement of Victoria. He making a grab wherever he can.
-Vicki Richardson
Federal Government faces backlash over scope of COVID inquiry
Interesting timing given upcoming referendum... let's hope the focus is on lessons learned
-KL S
To not focus on the States and specific premiers is a complete joke. The entire cop out of the Federal Government was passing the buck to state decisions.
-Sean Bennett
I hope they have a good look at why our health system was so vulnerable. How much did underfunding over several decades (involving Commonwealth and State/Territory governments and both sides of politics) have to do with the lack of capacity to deal with a crisis on this scale?
-Meg Summers
