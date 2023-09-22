Working well at keeping people out of the CBD. If council numbers are correct, 80 per cent of people stay no longer than one hour (free time) per day. This mostly means 80 per cent of people are just pop in pop out and not foot traffic browser shoppers that go from shop to shop. Retailers display their products and while we all may go to buy one specific item we all end up with more. Being in a rush this add on spur of the moment equation is taken out and retailers lose out on sales. This is where the likes of DTC win out with free parking and no rush.

