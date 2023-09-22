The Bromley-Lynch name is as North Ballarat as it gets, as Tom Bromley-Lynch hopes to follow in his family's footsteps in Saturday's Ballarat Football Netball League grand final.
Older brothers Sam and Josh Bromley-Lynch both featured in North Ballarat's most recent senior premiership, while father Alan 'Dizzy' Lynch needs no introduction to those in Ballarat, coaching and playing in North's 1982 and 1983 premierships.
Jenny Lynch, Tom's mother, was also Chairman of the Roosters, earning life membership alongside Alan.
On top of that, the Bromley-Lynch family even branches out to AFL Hall of Famer and North Ballarat product, Tony Lockett.
To say the Bromley-Lynch family is North Ballarat through and through is likely an understatement, with the 24-year-old noting his family remains just as involved as ever.
"My older brothers are probably just as excited as me," Bromley-Lynch said.
"They love the club just as much now as they did back then, they've remained incredibly invested.
"They watch the livestreams or replays every week and get to the club as much as they can."
A section of the City Oval grandstand might be taken up solely by the Bromley-Lynch family tree, with parents, brothers and cousins - along with close mates - all expected to attend.
The Roosters vice-captain has put together a strong season as his side prepares for their most-important match-up to date.
Bromley-Lynch said it was "surreal" to be playing under Brendan McCartney for his home club.
"'Macca' (McCartney) has so many great stories about his history and association with great clubs," he said.
"He has established a strong culture which was on show after the preliminary final win - the atmosphere in the rooms was incredible."
The 2023 BFNL grand final kicks off at 2.30pm at City Oval on Saturday.
Download The Courier app for easier to read articles. I'm throwing my professionalism out the window for this footer because with the grand final looming, trust me, it's so much better on the app. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.