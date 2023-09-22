The Couriersport
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia
Profile

BFNL 2023: North Ballarat's Bromley-Lynch legacy continuing on Saturday

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
Updated September 22 2023 - 6:28pm, first published 5:26pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Bromley-Lynch name is as North Ballarat as it gets, as Tom Bromley-Lynch hopes to follow in his family's footsteps in Saturday's Ballarat Football Netball League grand final.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edward Holland

Edward Holland

Sports reporter with The Courier

Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at: edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083. Linktree: linktr.ee/bearbearbear

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.