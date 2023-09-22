The Courier
Ascension rises to challenge to secure $100,000 Gold Nugget in Ballarat

By David Brehaut
Updated September 24 2023 - 9:13am, first published September 22 2023 - 5:00pm
The premier stable of Ciaron Maher and David Eustace has again risen to the top to take out the Sportsbet Gold Nugget Handicap in Ballarat.

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

