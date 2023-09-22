The premier stable of Ciaron Maher and David Eustace has again risen to the top to take out the Sportsbet Gold Nugget Handicap in Ballarat.
The imported Ascension ($11) saluted for the fourth time in Australia in the $100,000 feature on Friday.
Jockey Harry Coffey was able to control the race on the seven-year-old by sitting outside the leader.
Coffey said Ascension was strong with a high cruising speed and liked it tough.
He said he thought there might have been more tempo in the race and as a result he would find himself chasing down the leaders late, but it had not been the case.
Coffey said he was impressed by the way Ascension ran through the line on the firm surface, given he preferred give in ground.
Melbourne-based stable representative Guy Woods said it was a "brilliant" result.
Ascension is trained out of the Maher-Eustace Cranbourne stable and took his career earnings past $330,000.
Captain Envious ($7.50) was second with Frankie Pinot ($6.50) third.
The Gold Nugget completed a treble for Coffey. He also won on the home-based Tony and Calvin McEvoy-trained duo of Sunset Dreaming ($4.40) in the Pipe Pro Directional Drilling 3yo Maiden, 1100m, and Give Giggles ($8) in the Hygain Winners Choice Class 1 Handicap, 1100m.
A $150,000 purchase at the Magic Millions Gold Coast Yearling Sale, Sunset Dreaming was having her first race start, while New Zealand-bred four-year-old mare Give Giggles was having only her second visit to the races.
It was another strong day for Ballarat trainers, with Nigel Blackiston and Mitch Freedman also saluting.
Freedman won with first-starter Skybird ($15) in the Porter Plant Maiden, 1200m.
The three-year-old filly was a $110,000 buy at the Inglis Classic Yearling Sale Highway Session.
Freedman will be hoping his luck continues with Attrition in the group 1 $750,000 Underwood Stakes, 1800m, at Caulfield on Saturday.
He has had two runs this preparation for a last-start second in the Feehan Stakes at Moonee Valley.
Ben Melham again takes the ride on Attrition and will have to deal with a not-so-favourable wide barrier draw.
