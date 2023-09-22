The Courier
World War One medals awarded to a Ballarat soldier, found in St Kilda

By Bryan Hoadley
September 22 2023 - 5:38pm
Police are trying to locate the owners of two World War One medals found in St Kilda, which were originally awarded to a Ballarat man.

