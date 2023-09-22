Police are trying to locate the owners of two World War One medals found in St Kilda, which were originally awarded to a Ballarat man.
The British and Victory medals were awarded to a William Hutchinson, who was believed to be born in Ballarat in 1895, and left Australia for Cairo, Egypt in 1915.
Many Australian soldiers recieved military training in Egypt during the First World War, as it provided less crowded camps and better training conditions than those in the northern hemisphere.
The medals were found in an old cardboard box near the St Kilda Marina on September 18, 2023, and Victoria Police are appealing for the public's help to locate the rightful owners.
Detectives have spoken with the RSL, Border Force and National Archives of Australia, but have not been able to find Mr Hutchinson's living next of kin.
Federation University estimates about 4000 men from the Ballarat district fought in World War One, with approximately 800 killed during the conflict.
Victoria Police are asking anyone with information regarding the medals to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
