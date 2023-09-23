There's lots of faces cheering on the sidelines at the 2023 Ballarat Football Netball League senior grand final day at City Oval.
Our photographers Kate Healy and Adam Trafford are among the action, capturing the atmosphere of the day.
Don't forget, you can keep up with the results of each match here, through our live blog, where we will bring you goal-by-goal updates of the senior BFL clash between Darley and North Ballarat from 2.30pm.
Who can you spot in the gallery above?
Be sure to check this story throughout the afternoon, as we will be adding more photos.
