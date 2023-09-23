Darley is premier of the Ballarat Football Netball League after defeating North Ballarat in a one-point, final-minute thriller at City Oval on Saturday.
A late surge in the fourth quarter saw Darley recover from a three-goal deficit with Billy Myers kicking the match-winning goal on the siren.
Myers was the hero, but Joel Cadman was instrumental in keeping Darley in the hunt with back-to-back goals that trimmed the margin to just five points.
The margin sat at five points as Darley's Will Johnson and North Ballarat's Jamie Quick both missed opportunties to win the game for their respective sides.
After countless stoppages in front of Darley's goals, a holding the ball call going in Myers' favour saw the Devils star have the opportunity to win the game for his boyhood club.
Myers converted on the set shot, sending the Darley faithful into a frenzy just moments before the City Oval siren sounded.
The Darley product was awarded best-on-ground by AFL Victoria, while North Ballarat midfielder Riley Polkinghorne took home the Roy Edwards Memorial Trophy for his efforts in defeat.
It wraps up a dominant season for Darley, which lost just two games en route to a remarkable premiership victory.
Darley premiership coach Dan Jordan needed just two seasons to turn his Devils from wooden spooners to premiers.
"So much hard work has gone into this season so these scenes are what it is all about," Jordan said.
"We want to win but we want to win graciously. I've been on the wrong side of results like this many times but luckily it went our way and this is one we won't forget.
"The boys should celebrate accordingly, they've worked bloody hard to get here for two whole years."
Jordan admitted he felt North Ballarat outplayed Darley for three quarters.
"We weren't playing well which is a credit to North Ballarat, they weren't letting us play well," Jordan said.
"The message at three-quarter time was around winning those big moments and thankfully a couple of big moments late in the game went our way and we were able to take our opportunity."
Jordan had a prestigious playing career at East Point but never enjoyed premiership success, Saturday's result adds another achievement to the BFNL Hall of Fame member's already-remarkable résumé.
"I'll probably reflect on my part in this later on, at the moment I'm just stoked for the club," he said.
"I won't think about what it means for me until I sit back and think about the season.
"It is a nice thing to have as a coach but a captain is only as good as his crew."
For Brendan McCartney's young Roosters, it is a heartbreaking way to end a promising season.
"I was really confident we had a great game in us and we did, we just needed to get it through the big sticks a couple more times," McCartney said.
"We fought and fought, we just got beaten in the end by a team that got it right when it mattered."
It is Darley's first premiership since 2017.
Darley 3.2 4.2 7.5 11.5 (71)
North Ballarat 3.3 6.4 9.5 10.10 (70)
