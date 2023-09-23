The Couriersport
BFNL 2023: Darley crowned premier in one-point thriller

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
Updated September 23 2023 - 10:38pm, first published 5:30pm
2023 BFNL premiers, Darley FNC. Pictures by Adam Trafford
Darley is premier of the Ballarat Football Netball League after defeating North Ballarat in a one-point, final-minute thriller at City Oval on Saturday.

Sports reporter with The Courier

Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at: edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083. Linktree: linktr.ee/bearbearbear

