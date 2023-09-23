North Ballarat might be known as the Roosters, but perhaps they should look at changing their name to the Magicians after they pulled a rabbit out of their hat in an absorbing grand final win over Darley on Saturday.
North made it four successive premiership wins, a run which started two years before we'd ever heard of the term 'Coronavirus' back in 2018.
And once again it was Darley, so often the bridesmaid, which had to settle for second, as North finished the stronger to win 40-38.
The fourth contest between the two sides this season lived up to all the pre-game hype and as it came to pass, it was the fourth match this season decided by two goals or less.
You sometimes wonder when these two sides play, why do they even bother with the first three quarters of the contest? It was as predictable as a sausage at a polling booth that we'd see the teams go into the last quarter locked together, as was the case again with both sitting at 29 at the last change.
As is always the case, these matches always come down to the final moments. Both teams traded goals. As soon as one team would get two up, the other would force a turnover and get back the centre pass.
At different stages both went like winners, but when it mattered most, North were able to find the the right pass, the right shot and eventually the game winning goals from best on court Maddy Selmon.
Selmon was sublime all afternoon, she shot the lights out and was a richly deserving winner of the best on court medal.
Brydi Hutchinson never stopped running, while Gina McCartin played her usual scrapping, hard at it contested game, and she'd be thrilled to have avoided injury this year after finishing last year's game in a cast.
But it takes two to tango, and Darley were just as spectacular. Coach Di McCormack threw her side around in an effort to keep the team fresh for the last quarter. Rebecca Hicks played at uncustomary role at goal attack, and early it looked to unsettle the Roosters as Darley jumped to a 5-2 lead in the third.
Hicks would spend a large portion of the middle quarters on the bench as she returned for one last effort in the final quarter.
Another two or three minutes and there's every chance Darley would have been back in front, so up and down was the contest, but when it mattered most, it was North Ballarat in front.
Roosters coach Annie McCartin described the contest as one of the most gripping matches she has been a part of.
"We respect Darley so much, they put the pressure on, they play like us, keep it short, keep the ball moving," she said.
"When it comes to grand finals, there's a lot more pressure involved, the ball was going up and down a lot, not necessarily getting the goals.
"When it comes to Maddy Selmon's game, you just want it in her hand, but it takes a team to get it down to her, I couldn't be prouder of these girls."
McCormack cut a forlorn figure after the game, despite having earlier coached her club to two premierships on the day, a loss in the A Grade was devastating.
"The whole team did a great job all day, we even tried to trick it up a bit, which worked well at the start," she said.
"It's just the team that makes the least amount of errors at the time that matters most and unfortunately, just like the qualifying finals, we made the errors at the wrong time.
"I love the club, all the girls fought so well, I feel for them. I can never take the effort away of the other club, but we really wanted to win this today, it's heartbreaking."
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.