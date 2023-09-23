The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Darley, North Ballarat dominate BFNL Grand Final day

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
September 23 2023 - 7:58pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

B GRADE - Roosters outlast Devils in physical encounter

North Ballarat took out the B Grade title. Picture by Kate Healy
North Ballarat took out the B Grade title. Picture by Kate Healy

North Ballarat's goal attack Milly Simpson spent almost as much time laying on the court as she did playing in a brutal B Grade grand final against Darley.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.