North Ballarat's goal attack Milly Simpson spent almost as much time laying on the court as she did playing in a brutal B Grade grand final against Darley.
But at the end of the day, it was she who was holding up two medals, including a best on court, and the all-important premiership cup, as the Roosters outlasted the Devils 53-50.
Like their A grade counterparts, nothing looked like it was going to separate the two teams all season, and just like the A grade, nothing did for three quarters.
The match was a precursor to what was about to follow, only this one was much more physical as both teams attacked each other at a ferocious rate, North eventually getting the upper hand deep into the contest.
North Ballarat coach Deb Hutchinson said she tried her best to rotate her side to have it as fresh as it could be in the dying stages.
"We knew it was going to be a hot day, I just wanted to rotate, get some movements, some changes, and it had to be at the right time which worked in our favour," she said.
"I kept telling the girls, just keep driving at the ball, I kept saying, I know you're tired but keep going at the ball.
"Even with a couple of minutes to go, we were two goals up, it was just one turnover and it would be back to level ground. We worked so hard to get a lead, we were determined to keep it."
SCORES
North Ballarat 53 def Darley 50
Darley picked up its second premiership of the day when it held off a determined Lake Wendouree to score a four goal win in C Grade.
The Devils led for most of the contest, apart from late in the second quarter when the Lakers got back on even terms, but for the most part, Darley looked in control, running out four goal winners 30-26.
Goal defence Addison Wright was judged best on court for a remarkable effort in the back court keeping the potent Lakers attack to a low score.
For Darley coach Di McCornack, who remarkably coached four sides to grand finals on the day, this was a team she wasn't sure how they would fare on the season.
"At the start of the season, this team was a work in progress," she said. "You'll notice we've got a lot of young girls in the squad, and thankfully, we were able to give them all a run today.
"We've got a couple of senior girls, but to see them perform, a 'Addy', she's amazing, she's 15 years old and to do what she's done out there today is incredible.
"I think they really jelled as the season went on, and their self-belief got them over the line."
McCormack said there were a few tactics which the team needed to change in order to have a chance against the Lakers.
"They are the benchmark, we lost to them both times throughout the season, close both times, but we got them in the first final and today, I thought was a really strong win."
SCORES
Darley 30 def Lake Wendouree 26
After conceding the first nine goals of the contest of the grand final against Ballarat, Sunbury's players would have had every right to throw in the towel in the D grade grand final.
But gradually the Lions roared back to life, forcing the contest into overtime, before winning a thriller 33-32 in the match of the day.
While getting back level a couple of times deep in the game, Sunbury never once hit the lead until the final seconds of the contest, remarkably shooting the final two goals in overtime to get the result.
Just a year after the club had struggled to field teams, the team celebrated a famous win.
Sunbury coach Stacey West said it was a matter of staying positive despite the deficit.
"To start the match, the girls knew they were playing a grand final, they just weren't ready for it I don't think," she said.
"So many of them have never experienced anything like that before, so for the proudest moment was the way we just built through each quarter.
"Extra time, who would have called it? The level of maturity, the ability to make the changes when we needed, it got us there in the end."
Tammy Hardwick, Sunbury's goal defence was judged best on court.
"She's achieves a lot in terms of rebounds and intercepts and she continues to drive the ball down the court, we could not have done it without her," she said.
"We were a club of very low numbers last year, we had a lot of juniors in the program and this just gives us some confidence, from winning no games last year to this, we're really proud."
SCORES
Sunbury 33 def Ballarat 32
Lake Wendouree has shown there is plenty of talent for the future after a young side held off Melton to win the E grade premiership, 32-30.
Despite a best on court showing from Melton goal shooter Amanda Borley, the Lakers led throughout much of the contest, but never quite broke the Bloods open as the match came down to the wire.
Lakers coach Dakoda Emery said it was a game her team never quite felt comfortable with, but she was thrilled to get across the line.
"We'd get up by a couple, then they'd come back, we'd get back up again and then they would be back again, so to win by two, it's an unreal effort from the girls," she said.
"It was a bit hotter than we're used to, it was a really tough, hard game."
Getting emotional in her victory speech, Emery said the team was like her family.
"They are just the most amazing bunch of girls," she said. "On and off court, they have worked so hard all season.
"We've had a great progression over the last pre-season to now, we've had some girls who had never played in a final before, it's the biggest highlight for me.
"We're probably a majority young side with a bit of experience, this is definitely a developing team, a much younger side than you would normally see in a E grade team.
"The Lakers are such a family club, while it's a win for E grade, it's a win for the whole club, it's unreal."
SCORES
Lake Wendouree 32 def Melton 30
With North Ballarat and Darley headlining the day, it was only fitting the entree was a clash between the two sides, and just like their senior counterparts, nothing could separate the sides until very late.
Darley jumped out of the blocks and led from the outset, opening up a six-goal lead at the first change.
While they maintained that margin to half time, there was a distinct turn of the contest in the second quarter.
North continued to make inroads in the third quarter, reducing the margin to just two at the last change and finally got back level early in the final term.
At 28-all, it was as though a switch was flicked in the Devils camp as they rose to the challenge, slamming home the next six goals to open up the match-winning lead, to eventually win 37-31 and be crowned premiers and champions after going through the season undefeated.
Coach Di McCormack said it was a thrill to score the opening win of the day.
"Every time we've played them we've had a comfortable margin, but you know that anything can happen in a grand final," she said.
"North brought all the energy, they had us going all the way to the end. I think we had to roll the changes in, the girls on the bench we had a discussion about what we needed to do.
"I kept saying, you know you're the better team, keep driving, keep working and once we got over that big patch of nerves, we settled and they played the great netball they had.
Darley centre Lucy Taylor was judged best on court.
SCORES
Darley 37 def North Ballarat 31
