The Couriersport
Home/Footy HQ/BFNL
Profile

BFNL 2023: Match-winner Billy Myers reflects on Darley's grand final triumph

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
Updated September 23 2023 - 8:39pm, first published 8:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AFL Victoria best-on-ground medallist Billy Myers. Picture by Adam Trafford
AFL Victoria best-on-ground medallist Billy Myers. Picture by Adam Trafford

With just seconds remaining in the 2023 Ballarat Football Netball League grand final, North Ballarat had one hand on the premiership cup with a five-point lead.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edward Holland

Edward Holland

Sports reporter with The Courier

Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at: edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083. Linktree: linktr.ee/bearbearbear

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.