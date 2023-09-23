With just seconds remaining in the 2023 Ballarat Football Netball League grand final, North Ballarat had one hand on the premiership cup with a five-point lead.
Enter Darley's Billy Myers.
The AFL Victoria best-on-ground medallist was awarded a free kick for holding the ball and converted on the set shot to secure a famous one-point victory for his side.
Myers stepped away from Williamstown VFL duties at the end of last season, returning full-time to his boyhood club with one thing in mind, a premiership.
"I'm still in a bit of shock at the moment, these scenes are incredible," Myers said.
"I love this club, I love everyone here and I can't wait to get back and enjoy it with the boys."
The Darley product was used all across the ground on Saturday and was full of praise for a valiant North Ballarat post-game.
"North Ballarat were really good today, they played good footy but we just stuck in there," Myers said.
"Dan (Jordan) said to us at three-quarter time we'd have our chances to change the game and it just so happened that I had a shot at goal on the siren."
The Devils recovered from a three-goal deficit to storm home and claim the 2023 BFNL premiership.
Myers credited senior coach Dan Jordan for his side's never-give-up mentality.
"'DJ' (Jordan) has given us the belief all year that our best footy is the best in the competition," Myers said.
"We never give up. This year we haven't won every game but we've never given up."
Myers finished with two goals in the one-point victory.
Darley 3.2 4.2 7.5 11.5 (71)
North Ballarat 3.3 6.4 9.5 10.10 (70)
