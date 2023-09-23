Celebrating Ballarat's community legends

Dear subscribers,
Among the news we report on every day at The Courier, some of the most rewarding stories to write are when we profile those in the community who have left their mark.
These people have usually been working in their respective fields, or across the community, for decades. They are well known and respected. They have broad experiences and many life lessons to pass on.
This week, our reporters paid tribute to two key community leaders in their fields, both of whom are handing the batton over after decades.
In the health sector, we profiled Dr John Richmond, a kidney expert and treasured specialist of many patients in the Ballarat community. Reporter Michelle Smith wrote about Dr Richmond's extensive career spanning more than 50 years.
What was most touching was to read the comments from the community in reaction to our story - people whose lives Dr Richmond has touched and the difference he has made - for the better.
Reader Trecia Curry wrote "selfishly, I always hoped this day would never come".
"I have enjoyed 27 years of respectful care from John. I am sincerely grateful for your tolerance of my endless questions and guidance through the ups and downs of chronic kidney disease, ensuring that quality of life was paramount," she wrote.
And another, from Carol Hodges.
"Dr Richmond, you were my ray of light when you looked after me in St John's in 2018 with Gillian Barr. You always told me you will walk again. It was such a long journey - thank you."
Melanie Whelan wrote about girls' football coach James Couzens, who last week announced he was hanging up the footy boots after 25 years.
Couz, as he is fondly known, first began coaching girls football at Ballarat Clarendon College in 1999.
For almost a decade, Couz has been involved in helping to develop the girls competition at North Ballarat.
Reader comments about Couz' departure show how how well respected he is and what an impact he has made on the community.
"Well done James Couzens. A wonderful recognition for your contribution to the advancement of female football as a whole. We have been extremely blessed to have you as part of our program at North Ballarat. Thank you for your commitment and your passion," Anthony Tigchelaar wrote.
And another.
"Thank you for all you have done in the Auskick this year. You have been an amazing ambassador and mentor for girls and all the young footballers," from Shay McInerney.
It's an absolute privilege as journalists to write these stories. It is our mark in history, acknowledging the key people who are the driving force in our communities.
On a side note, as International Day of Older Persons 2023 approaches, ACM photographers present Our Precious Things - a project to capture the wisdom and experience of Australia's unsung regional elders.
Using intimate portraits and audio recordings of the stories behind one cherished object selected by the subject, the photographers' keen eyes, skill, and deep knowledge of their communities captured the essence and voice of a special older local.
If you want a small taste of what to expect from this outstanding photographic project, a special teaser video is now live showcasing some of what they captured.
Keep an eye out for the full project on Wednesday.
Over the coming weeks and months, The Courier will be celebrating many more community legends.
If you've got a suggestion of someone we need to profile, reply to this email and let me know. I'd love to hear from you.
Until next week,
Emily Sweet
- Acting managing editor
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.