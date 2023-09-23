Darley royalty was in the house on Saturday as Zak Butters watched his Devils record a nail-biting one-point grand final triumph over North Ballarat.
The 2017 Darley premiership player trained with his boyhood club on Thursday night, before watching on from the coaches box alongside senior coach Dan Jordan.
MATCH REPORT: Darley crowned 2023 BFNL premier in all-time classic
Butters was right in the middle of Darley's premiership celebrations as the Devils secured their first flag since 2017.
"It's so good to see my childhood best friends experience a premiership," Butters said.
"They've been my best mates forever and I've played all my junior footy with them. I'm so happy for them.
"I was lucky enough to win one six years ago but to see them win is just as special."
The Port Adelaide star said he had kept a close eye on his Darley clubmates all season long on their road to glory.
"I always take the laptop on away trips and get the Darley streams up to watch," Butters said.
"I just love grassroots footy, there's nothing better than it."
Butters now turns his attention to Monday night's Brownlow Medal count, in which the Power midfielder is expected to poll strongly.
MATCH-WINNING MYERS: Darley star reflects on premiership heroics
"I'm looking forward to Monday night, I don't have any expectations," Butters said.
"I just want to celebrate this win with the boys."
Despite a successful AFL career ahead, Butters admitted he is already counting down the days until he returns to Darley Park.
"I'll definitely be back here when I'm all finished up."
For now, Butters will continue watching on through the livestreams as the likes of Brett Bewley and Joel Cadman look to create a Darley dynasty.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.