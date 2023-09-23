The Couriersport
'I'm so happy for them': Zak Butters back where it all began

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
Updated September 24 2023 - 1:33am, first published 1:11am
Zak Butters watches on from the coaches box alongside Darley senior coach Dan Jordan. Picture by Adam Trafford
Zak Butters watches on from the coaches box alongside Darley senior coach Dan Jordan. Picture by Adam Trafford

Darley royalty was in the house on Saturday as Zak Butters watched his Devils record a nail-biting one-point grand final triumph over North Ballarat.

