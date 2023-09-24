Miners Rest-based jockey John Allen has piloted the unbeaten Steparty to its fifth-straight win with a narrow victory in Saturday's Group 3 Caulfield Guineas Prelude.
On a big day for the hoop, who picked up two winners, the Paul Preusker-trained Steparty was eased back at the start and gave away a significant lead before he swept home to win
Preusker said he was thrilled that the three-year-old got a chance to use his booming turn-of-foot.
"I haven't seen a horse with a 400 (metres) on him like this fella at my farm. It was good to see it used today, a bit of pressure and he stood up," Preusker said.
"The harder it's run, the more brutal the race, the more he stands up and puts his hand up."
Allen said he was impressed with the win, as the race didn't pan out as he expected. He also conceded he could have been too negative in the early stages.
"They didn't go over quick and they got racing early and he had to make a long run and, thankfully, he was good enough," Allen said.
"I liked that last furlong. When they came to him he was entitled to empty out, but when he heard that horse coming outside him, he put his head down and really found the line. It was a good one to win."
Steparty got up to defeat Southport Tycoon by a short head with Scentify a nose away third.
MORE SPORT
Trainer Dave Eustace said of his placegetters Southport Tycoon and Scentify: ''They both are very good horses. I thought one of them was going to win.
"The winner is obviously very good, but I'd be pretty keen to take him on again. I think both will improve at a mile and so will that horse, but there's obviously not much between them.''
Allen might also have picked up a Caulfield Cup ride after Uncle Bryn was an impressive winner of the Group 3 MRC Foundation Cup (2000m)
"I've been telling everyone he's a good horse for 12 months and he hasn't come up to it," Busuttin said after the race. "I said that if he didn't win today, I'm done. If he didn't win, I don't know where we'd go."
As it turned out, Uncle Bryn found the form he had been promising his trainer and at $26 he charged away to win a ballot-free entry into the $5 million Caulfield Cup after being given a box-seat run by jockey John Allen.
"I just knew the horse hadn't been going as good, but his work over the last week has been superb so he's finally delivered," Busuttin said.
Sign-up for The Courier's news alerts direct to your inbox. Select Breaking News Alerts in My Newsletters & Alerts in your account preference centre.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.