Jockey John Allen wins two features on Underwood Stakes Day at Caulfield.

Updated September 24 2023 - 1:32pm, first published 12:00pm
Miners Rest-based jockey John Allen has piloted the unbeaten Steparty to its fifth-straight win with a narrow victory in Saturday's Group 3 Caulfield Guineas Prelude.

