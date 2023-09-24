Brett Bewley added a second Henderson Medal to his name on Monday night, but the Darley captain always had his eyes set on a bigger prize.
On Saturday, he left City Oval with his hands on the 2023 Ballarat Football Netball League premiership trophy, a goal he had been working towards for the past two seasons.
"This is what I came back to the club for, to win a premiership here," Bewley said.
"Team success has always been the main focus for me.
"The win hasn't really sunk in yet. I'm just so proud of the playing group."
Bewley admitted North Ballarat had the better of his Darley side for majority of the grand final, but his Devils - as they have done all season - managed to find a way home.
"Full credit to North Ballarat, they were up for the challenge," he said.
"Our boys just never gave up."
Saturday's premiership brings a close to one of the best individual seasons in BFNL history for Bewley.
He averaged a league-best 38 disposals per game and was damaging up forward with 34 goals for his Devils.
He returned to his boyhood club in 2022, taking out the 2022 Henderson Medal by 13 votes before pipping Devils teammate Luther Baker by four votes in Monday night's count.
Darley 3.2 4.2 7.5 11.5 (71)
North Ballarat 3.3 6.4 9.5 10.10 (70)
GOALS - Darley: J.Cadman 3, B.Myers 2, W.Johnson 2, An.Azzopardi 1, M.Cousins 1, D.Matricardi 1, B.Bewley 1; North Ballarat: S.Crameri 3, J.Quick 2, S.Glover 2, Ri.Polkinghorne 1, J.Riding 1, F.Loader 1
