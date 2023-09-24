The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Advice

Power outages across Sebastopol, Delacombe, Redan and Bonshaw

Updated September 24 2023 - 1:36pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Power was out across some parts of Ballarat on Sunday, September 24, with more than 400 people remaining without power in Ballarat on Sunday afternoon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.