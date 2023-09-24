Power was out across some parts of Ballarat on Sunday, September 24, with more than 400 people remaining without power in Ballarat on Sunday afternoon.
Sebastopol, Delacombe, Redan and Bonshaw were initially affected by the outage, with Powercor restored around 1pm.
The outage maps showed 1,684 homes without power in Sebastopol, 631 in Delacombe and 121 in Redan.
A Powercor spokesperson said crews were on site to identify the cause of the outage.
"(We) are focused on getting power back on for customers as quickly and safety as possible," the spokesperson said.
"Crews were able to restore power to almost half of those impacted."
More to come.
