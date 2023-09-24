North Ballarat was left bewildered after a goal to Jamie Quick was reversed in the final moments of the second quarter.
The VFL-listed forward won a free kick for high contact at the top of a goal square with the halftime siren looming.
Quick converted on the set shot, but not before the field umpire called play on and was evidently beaten by the siren.
There is no 30-second time limit for set shots in the Ballarat Football Netball League, instead umpires are allowed to call play on if they believe reasonable time has passed.
MATCH REPORT: Devils crowned 2023 BFNL premiers
Quick takes possession of the ball with 29:03 on the clock, beginning his run up 32 seconds later.
A handful of BFNL coaches have said they have not seen play on called for any goal kickers this season.
It is not clear when the umpire calls play on, with Darley's Adam Azzopardi seen running towards Quick after the Roosters forward has already started his run up.
The field umpire does not hear the siren, which unquestionably beat Quick, with the non-controlling umpire overruling the goal that had been given the all-clear.
It meant North Ballarat took a 14-point lead into halftime before losing by one point to Darley on Saturday.
Darley 3.2 4.2 7.5 11.5 (71)
North Ballarat 3.3 6.4 9.5 10.10 (70)
GOALS - Darley: J.Cadman 3, B.Myers 2, W.Johnson 2, An.Azzopardi 1, M.Cousins 1, D.Matricardi 1, B.Bewley 1; North Ballarat: S.Crameri 3, J.Quick 2, S.Glover 2, Ri.Polkinghorne 1, J.Riding 1, F.Loader 1
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.