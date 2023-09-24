A Hindu event in Ballarat has drawn thousands and showcased the city's inclusive culture to the state.
Organisers, from The Ballarat Hindu Temple and Cultural Centre, estimate 6000 people attended this year's Ganesh Festival at Ballarat High School.
The festival ran over three days and in 2022, drew 7000 people over five days.
So successful was the event, that it is expected to draw additional Hindu families to Ballarat.
The event featured a Fanesh pooja with cultural activities, sports tournaments, carnival rides, vegetarian food stalls, fireworks and community dancing.
Assistant president Harisanker Parippaayillam said the goal was to bring community groups together to embrace Ballarat's multicultural society.
He said attendees at the event included a cross-section of the community, from kids and their families to the elderly.
He said one of their popular festival programs was targeted at children, enhancing the multicultural programs they receive across Ballarat schools.
"We are trying to give kids an awareness of different cultures and wanted to make it one of our missions," Mr Parippaayillam said.
"For example, they may see an Indian woman wearing a sari. We demonstrate how to wear it, to people from a different background, so they can see the ladies wearing it and gain some awareness. It's really awesome."
Organisers praised Ballarat High School, local and state governments for their support of the event.
