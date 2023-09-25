REVEALED: The highest-rated grand final performances

The 2023 Ballarat Football Netball League grand final will go down in history as one of the all-time best.
Players from both sides stood up on the big stage - as shown by the best-on-ground voting - but who was the highest-ranked player on Saturday?
Here are the top-10 highest-rated players from Saturday's BFNL grand final.
A one-legged Mace Cousins was instrumental in Darley's remarkable comeback with the young star working his way into every big moment.
Cousins set up the penultimate goal with a gorgeous unselfish kick to Joel Cadman that brought Darley to within five points.
He finished the day with 15 disposals, one goal and an incredible front-page photo on The Courier.
The Cadman brothers in Duncan and Joel were both worthy candidates for best-on-ground honours, but it was Duncan who pipped his twin by five ranking points to finish in the top-10 highest rated players.
Cadman provided plenty of dash across half back and was lethal with his kicking, going at 72 percent efficiency from his 18 touches.
If North Ballarat was to challenge Darley, Sam Glover needed to have a big game up forward for the Roosters and the VFL-listed star came through for his side.
Glover booted two goals and had 17 disposals, with his second major extending North Ballarat's lead back out to double digits at three-quarter time.
The AFL Victoria best-on-ground medallist admitted post-game he felt as though he did not have the biggest impact until his match-winning goal.
Despite Myers' beliefs, the former Williamstown player still tallied the seventh-highest ranking points total with two goals from his 15 touches.
Lockdown defender Matthew Brett went head-to-head with Stewart Crameri on Saturday with the former AFL forward getting the better of Brett for most of the afternoon.
Despite Crameri's peformance, Brett still put together a fine outing with three intercept marks and a plethora of pressure acts that forced a contest or a Roosters mistake.
Brett ended the day with 16 disposals, six marks and four tackles.
Darley stalwart Shane Page was crucial for his beloved club on Saturday as the former captain added a third premiership medal to his collection.
Page's 27-disposal performance came at 70-percent disposal efficiency, the best of any player with 20-plus touches, to land on 110 ranking points.
Jack Riding put on a high-pressure masterclass on Saturday.
The Werribee-listed star boasted a game-high 10 tackles along with his 20 touches and his second-half goal saw North Ballarat controversially take a 14-point lead into halftime.
Riding - who has had some monster numbers this season - showed his class on the biggest stage of all.
The two-time Henderson Medallist did not have his most influential game of the season but still lit up the stat sheet.
Bewley's game-high 34 disposals was seven clear of next-best Shane Page (27) en route to 135 ranking points.
The premiership captain also nailed a crucial goal in the third quarter for Darley that trimmed the margin back to single digits.
After being overlooked by the BFNL in the 2023 team of the year, star ruck Cam McCallum arrived at City Oval with a point to prove and did not disappoint.
McCallum won the ruck battle against up-and-coming young gun Lucas Impey with 65 hit-outs to 21 and finished with a game-high 10 clearances.
He tallied 15 disposals (13 contested) and finished with 139 ranking points.
The Roosters midfielder was a much-deserved recipient of the BFNL Umpires best-on-ground award with 23 disposals and nine tackles.
Polkinghorne set the tone for the entire game early by winning the opening clearance before slotting North Ballarat's second goal of the afternoon.
He was the most-damaging player at City Oval on Saturday.
GOALS - Darley: J.Cadman 3, B.Myers 2, W.Johnson 2, An.Azzopardi 1, M.Cousins 1, D.Matricardi 1, B.Bewley 1; North Ballarat: S.Crameri 3, J.Quick 2, S.Glover 2, Ri.Polkinghorne 1, J.Riding 1, F.Loader 1
BEST - Darley: Billy Myers, Joel Cadman, Duncan Cadman, Brett Bewley, Shane Page, Jacob Zeestraten; North Ballarat: Riley Polkinghorne, Cameron McCallum, Jack Riding, Simon McCartin, Joshua Sparkman, Fletcher Loader
