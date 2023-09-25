A Ballarat magistrate has remarked how frustrated the community has become over dangerous driving.
"Don't do it, it's not worth it," Magistrate Hugh Radford said.
Jack King, 20, plead guilty to poor driving after being caught twice doing burn-outs in the span of two weeks.
He was caught on August 8 at 5pm in Lucas spinning out his car which was caught on CCTV.
The second incident was on August 23 also in Lucas.
The incident was caught on one person's phone and reported to police by multiple people.
The burnout incident on August 23 was so severe, King blew out his tyres and was driving on metal.
The court heard King was a P-plater, who was driving on a suspended probationary driver's licence.
Magistrate Radford said this behaviour was "totally unacceptable".
"So many young men in your age bracket end up six feet under from stupid behaviour," he said.
King's licence was suspended again for three months, his car remains impounded.
King also received a $1500 fine.
Magistrate Radford warned should King drive on a suspended licence again, he could see a prison term.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Victoria Police data found young drivers are more at risk of getting into a fatal car-collision with 18-25 year olds over represented in fatalities.
Young male drivers are found to be more likely show risky behaviour when driving to show off to friends.
Victoria has some of the toughest anti-hoon legislation in the country to stop dangerous drivers in their tracks, with penalties including on-the-spot licence suspensions for excessive speeding, as well as police powers to impound and permanently confiscate vehicles.
The road toll so far in 2023, as of September 25 is 210.
Sign-up for The Courier's news alerts direct to your inbox. Select Breaking News Alerts in My Newsletters & Alerts in your account preference centre.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.