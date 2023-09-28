Sprawling acreage hits the market at Weatherboard

To feel the sense of magic that 1417 Ercildoun Road has to offer there is no better time to inspect than right on dusk.
Between 5pm and 6pm is the perfect time for potential buyers to experience the tranquillity of this 20-acre property and all it has to offer, according to Ballarat Real Estate agent Damian Larkin.
"The sunsets at the property are unreal, and those who have inspected have all said they feel that sense of peace and easy quiet," he said.
Mr Larkin describes the home itself as 'whimsical'.
Surrounded by century-old oak trees and well-established gardens, the three-bedroom home overlooks the rolling slopes to provide sprawling views across the property.
The home features a newly-expanded full-width veranda that makes the most of the outlook.
The interior features polished timber floors, underfloor heating in the kitchen and bathroom, baltic-lined walls and ceilings, an ornate brick fireplace, and a freestanding wood heater.
The modern kitchen has a rural charm and serves as the heart of the home. It has ample counter and storage space, stainless steel appliances, and seamless connectivity to the dining area and adjoining living room.
Two bedrooms include spacious walk-in robes with a renovated bathroom catering to the entire household effortlessly.
Dual split-system reverse cycle air conditioning complements the combustion heater, providing convenient temperature control at the touch of a button.
Outside you will find a courtyard, open expansive lawns, and shaded trees offering space to relax away from the sun. The garden is also a delight with a vegetable garden and chicken yard offering an element of self efficiency.
Mr Larkin said the property "is green all the time" thanks to the fertile volcanic soils and reliable water supply.
The property is attracting the attention of animal lovers given its well-established yards, concrete troughs equipped with bore water, and timber-lined horse shelters.
Other equine facilities include a 30x30 metre sand arena, a 16-meter sand round yard, and a spacious L-shaped 400 square metre machinery shed/stable.
The space has power, a concrete floor, two spacious box stalls adjoining post and rail day yards, a hot/cold wash area, a horse crush, a tack room, and a washing machine facility.
Take a wander across the property and you will also find views out to Lake Learmouth and Lake Burrumbeet.
