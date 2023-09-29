Excitement is at fever pitch for Bacchus Marsh's debut in the Ballarat Cricket Association this season, with an opening match at Maddingley Park against powerhouse Wendouree giving the club a great guide as to where they will sit in the scheme of things in their new competition.
A new league will come with a whole range of questions for the Bulls, but possibly the biggest issue will be how the teams copes, particularly early in the season, on turf wickets, having moved from the Gisborne District Cricket Association
The club will field six teams in their debut season, with First XI coach Paul Baker saying the move to Ballarat had brought a new level of excitement to the team.
"I think deep down we've always wanted to come to Ballarat," Baker said. "The one reason why we couldn't was that we just didn't have the turf facilities.
"But with the development at the racecourse, having the opportunity to be given a turf ground - which we are hoping to get onto by later in the season - that's when all eyes turned to where we are going to play.
"The decision was do we stay in the GDCA? Do we go to Geelong? Melbourne? or Ballarat? My preference has always been to go to Ballarat because it aligns well with what the football clubs do, it's not new to drive up the highway.
"I think the major driver, particularly for the younger demographic at the club are keen to go and play on turf. We've in the past lost a lot of players to Premier Cricket, we've got a big contingent playing there, but we never had that facility to entice them back, so we're hoping that is the drawcard to get some past players back."
Baker said it would interesting to see how his club shapes up on turf.
"I think individually we have some very good players, we've enticed Jarrod Taylor our premier bowler back, Alex Porter is one of our premier bats, Brett Payne is a fantastic all-rounder, but we're still young in terms of cricket and gelling together as a team.
"I look back on the last two seasons and we've had some outstanding days, but we've also had days that didn't click and we were hit and miss.
"The move to turf will be different. I'm trying to educate, 'see ball, hit ball' but we're going to have to have that upskilling and learning, even the simple things, if you win a toss, what do you do? I'm telling the senior players, we've got to watch and learn off the better teams."
He said the opening clash against the Red Caps would provide the perfect test.
"I'm glad we've got our first three games at Maddingley Park and I think playing Wendouree first up will be a really good test to see where we are at," he said. "They've been the best performed side over the past 15 years.
"They are a very experienced side and I know a lot of them quite well as my eldest boy played there many years. We're excited to see where we are at."
Wendouree (H), Mount Clear (H), Golden Point (H), Buninyong (A), Brown Hill (A), Darley (A), Ballarat-Redan (A), East Ballarat (H), Napoleons-Sebastopol (A), Brown Hill (H), Mount Clear (A), Golden Point (A), Buninyong (H), Wendouree (A)
