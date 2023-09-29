The Couriersport
Home/Sport/Ballarat cricket
Preview

Bacchus Marsh cricketers set for new BCA challenge

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
September 30 2023 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Excitement is at fever pitch for Bacchus Marsh's debut in the Ballarat Cricket Association this season, with an opening match at Maddingley Park against powerhouse Wendouree giving the club a great guide as to where they will sit in the scheme of things in their new competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.