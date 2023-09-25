A Ballarat man has found himself in jail after a serious run in with police.
Matthew Ryan, 28, was sentenced on Monday, September 25 to 18 months jail due to endangering an emergency worker.
The incident happened on September 2, when police attended a home near Wendouree in an attempt to arrest Ryan for multiple thefts from Bunnings.
Ballarat Highway Patrol went to the property about 10pm to see Ryan in the back paddock driving off.
The police used stop sticks, which worked on two of the tyres.
Ryan continued to drive off near an industrial area in Wendouree.
A police helicopter was used to follow the car and the area was locked down.
On Caravan Street, Highway Patrol headed off the car, and placed stop stick to stop the car Ryan was driving.
When these didn't work, Ryan did a U-turn while the police officer was in the road collecting the stop sticks.
Ryan aimed his car at the officer and accelerated, but the officer was able to make it to a safe spot.
While driving towards the officer, Ryan stopped and yelled "you are going to cop it, run piggy."
Ryan attempted another two times to run down the police officer.
Again, Ryan yelled threats to the officer including "I'll get you, pig c***".
In another attempt to use the stop sticks, it worked on the other two tyres.
While Ryan attempted to hit the officer again, the officer was on the nature strip and due to the damage to the tyres, they couldn't make it over the gutter.
Ryan fled again and was finally stopped and arrested without further incident.
His other charges included thousands of dollars worth of stolen goods from Bunnings in Central Ballarat and Delcombe from April 2023 to September 2023.
Magistrate Hugh Radford said he needed to balance a just sentence but also make the sentence not more severe than necessary.
He said Ryan's actions were "very serious" and the actions towards the police officer were "alarming."
Magistrate Radford said had Ryan not pleaded guilty, he would have been sentenced to two years.
Ryan was sentenced to 18 months with a 12 month non-parole period.
