More people than ever are keeping a close eye on what the council is up to.
The annual community engagement report has been released by City of Ballarat council ahead of their meeting on Wednesday, September 27.
The report found a huge spike in Ballarat residents being engaged in the councils MySay page.
From 23,300 visits in 2021/22 to 43,700 visits in 2022/23.
Oddly, while the engagement is higher, the number of projects for community engagement is fewer.
In 2020/22, council had 49 projects and 29,600 page visits, 32 projects in 2021/22 and 28 in 2022/23.
Ballarat's rubbish and waste seems to be the hot topic for most residents.
The most engaged project was Sorting Our Waste, which was 5151 page visits, followed by Having Your Say on Our Recycling and Waste Collections, 2127 page visits and then Ballarat Parking and Outdoor Dining with 375 page views.
Sorting Our Waste related to waste and recycling collection options for food and garden organic and household waste and glass recycling due to state-wide rubbish collection changes to four bins.
The report found 11 per cent of Ballarat households directly engaged in this project.
While the MySay page has grown when it comes to engagement, people are still using in-person drop-in sessions to provide feedback.
The report stated the increased community engagement was a sign of a "growing sense of civic duty".
