Ballarat-Redan look for a change of luck in BCA season 2023-24

By Greg Gliddon
Updated October 1 2023 - 4:02pm, first published September 30 2023 - 11:00am
Frustration and near misses were the theme for Ballarat-Redan in season 2022-23, but the club hopes to turn that disappointment around this year and push back towards the Ballarat Cricket Association finals for the first time in more than a decade.

