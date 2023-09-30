Frustration and near misses were the theme for Ballarat-Redan in season 2022-23, but the club hopes to turn that disappointment around this year and push back towards the Ballarat Cricket Association finals for the first time in more than a decade.
Close loss after close loss consigned the Two Swords to the bottom end of the ladder last season, but it's the learnings from those games which coach Nathan Patrikeos will be the catalyst for the rise up the chart this season.
"We let game slip a bit last year, we'd put ourselves into a good position and couldn't capitalise which was a bit disappointing," he said.
"We had a few injuries, some guys with not a lot of experience playing and we got an opportunity to bring a few new guys in as well, so it was good to give them an opportunity for a good part of the season. That experience should see us good to go this year."
The club has been boosted by the return of Chris Egan who will captain the club.
"We're stoked to have Chris back," Patrikeos said. "I think have him back will release some of the pressure off some of the other guys which will help a bit.
"I think also having that 12 months behind us. As a group we were disappointed with last season, we all felt we left a lot out there, the boys are very hungry this year, we've got a great buy in and we're working on hopefully getting a couple of other guys across the line in coming weeks as well."
Patrikeos said the club would largely continue to build from within as it looks to climb the table.
"We'll focus largely on the guys we have at the moment," he said. "We want to develop them, get the games in and I think a lot of them have the games now, the experience is there, hopefully we can take the next step.
"We were close last year, but we were just not good enough when it mattered."
He said consistency would be the key to improving, but admitted senior players would be asked to step up
"We were fortunate enough to have five guys represent the BCA last season, so it'll be good if they can keep their form going again," her said.
"Riley Fisher also didn't play much last year due to a knee, so he'll be back to give us some depth with the batting, and Max Riding had a strong finish to the year as well, so hopefully he continues that form on."
Patrikeos said consistency across the whole match would be the key to improving.
"With the one-dayers to start with, it's important we play for the full 100 overs," he said. "We were having lapses of 10 overs here and there, whether it was losing clumps of wickets with the bat or letting them get away from us with the ball.
"If we can make sure we don't have the down periods, I think we'll be really close. We lost a few games to weather as well when we were in a good spot, a lot of things didn't necessarily go our way last season."
The Two Swords will be off their ground for at least the first part of the season due to works at Alfredton, with the club expected to work out its venues for early home matches in coming weeks.
Mount Clear (A), Golden Point (H), Buninyong (A), Brown Hill (H), Darley (A), Napoleons-Sebastopl (A), Bacchus Marsh (H), Wendouree (H), East Ballarat (A), Darley (H), Golden Point (A), Buninyong (H), Brown Hill (A), Mount Clear (H)
