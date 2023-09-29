The Couriersport
Home/Sport/Ballarat cricket
Preview

East Ballarat cricketers chasing back-to-back BCA titles

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
September 29 2023 - 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

History will say that East Ballarat was the best team in the Ballarat Cricket Association last season and there's no debate they were the premier team when it mattered most

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

More from sports
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.