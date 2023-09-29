History will say that East Ballarat was the best team in the Ballarat Cricket Association last season and there's no debate they were the premier team when it mattered most
But what isn't lost on skipper Jacob Eyers is just how hard it was for the Hawks to get there, only slipping into the finals in the last round of the season.
"We're going to go in pretty much as we did last year, we've lost one in Rory Low who's gone home to the UK, but we've picked up another from the same team and we've had Tristan Dixon retire, so that's really the only changes we've got," Eyers said.
"We're still a pretty young side, I'm probably the third or fourth oldest at 28. That's going to hold us in good stead, but we're a young team, they seem to be going pretty well at the moment, it looks like everyone is pretty hungry still."
Eyers said he felt hitting peak form at the right time was the key to success.
"We started playing good cricket at exactly the right time," he said. "Really, it was all about the last round of the year, we needed to win just to make finals.
"We just built the momentum from there, through the semi and obviously into the final.
"You've got to have fun and I think we had a real change of mindset. If you're not having fun with the blokes you are playing with, cricket's a pretty hard game. Lucky we all get along well and I think that probably made the difference."
Eyers is under no illusions that the team will have to improve across the board this year if they are to repeat the premiership performance this season.
"I'd like to think we'll have a fair bit of improvement from our batsmen, a lot of us had pretty lean years when you take everything into account," he said.
"We were lucky that Harli (Givvens) kicked into gear at the end of the year, but hopefully a few of our other batters will be able to be more consistent throughout the year.
"I felt like it was our bowlers that were keeping us in the contest most of the time last year."
Eyers said it was hard to judge just where teams would go, particularly early in the season.
"I'm honestly not sure who the big teams will be, I think particularly at the start of the season, everyone's a threat to you, you don't know who's going to walk out, every side has some good players.
"Golden Point, Darley, Wendouree, all the usuals will I expect be among the top again, Bacchus Marsh is completely the unknown, I know a few of the boys who play there, they are some very handy cricketers. Turf won' bet any concerns for them at all, it won't worry them whatsoever."
Eyers said the recruitment of Finley Baker from the UK to replace Low would be add some strength to the batting line-up.
"He's a right hander, good cricketer, bowls some off-spin as well," he said. "He's probably going to come in a bat number four. He's your traditional sort of batsman, he normally opens the batting at home, he'll stengthen the line-up"
Napoleons-Sebastopol (H), Wendouree (H), Mount Clear (A), Golden Point (H), Buninyong (A), Brown Hill (H), Darley (A), Bacchus Marsh (A), Ballarat-Redan (H), Buninyong (H), Wendouree (A), Mount Clear (H), Golden Point (A), Napoleons-Sebastopol (A)
