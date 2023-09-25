Just one week after finishing runner-up to Learmonth in the Central Highlands Netball League A Grade grand final, Daylesford is already preparing for another premiership charge, securing the signature of Sophie O'Kane for next season.
O'Kane, a goal attack and wing attack predominantly, has played 50 games with the VU Western Lightning (now MU Lightning) in the State Netball League/VNL.
She has represented both Victoria and Australia in mixed netball between 2011-13, which included playing in two national titles as well as being a part of three International Tours in Australia, New Zealand and South Africa.
She moved to the UK in 2015 where she played in the English Premier League for Leyton Netball Club and has since returned to Australia.
Last season she had signed on to play with Sunbury, but was unable to play due to work commitments, however she has given assurances she is keen to return to the game with Carly Post's Bulldogs in 2024.
Her signing will be a huge boost for the Daylesford premiership push after the club won its first ever finals matches in A Grade this season, and took home the under-13s title.
Post said O'Kane was a player she had been keen to get to the club for quite sometime. Her recruitment should ensure Peta Fay, who this year alternated between goal shooter and goal keeper can spend the year permanently in defence.
"She is a player I've been keen to get across since I took the gig at Daylesford," Post said.
"She turned up at Geelong Ammos when I was there, but we couldn't fit her into the team due to points because she was also playing VNL.
"This year, I asked her to come across, but she'd already signed with Sunbury, but she wasn't able to play, so she's been following us a long this season and she was the first person I reached out to.
"She sent me a message last week saying 'let's go chase that premiership' so she's on board and we're very excited."
Post said the club expected to be able to field a D Grade side next year as the numbers continue to grow for the Bulldogs.
She said she was determined to do everything to get the long-awaited premiership for the club.
"You don't have time to waste," she said. "Central Highlands is not necessarily considered the premier league, but the competition is high.
"It can be difficult to sell the league, people know about the Geelong league, Ballarat, Bendigo, but maybe not the Central Highlands.
"You've got to be able to sell the dream and I think as a club. we've got a pretty good story and a lot of people have been captivated by that this season.
"I'm already mapping out next season. It's very important to me that we balance any newcomers with those that have been around the club forever, you need to make sure you look after the ones who are the lifeblood of your club, I'm certain we'll be able to run a D Grade."
