A distinguished enclave | Feature Property

Ideally positioned between the idyllic tree-lined Lydiard Street and the tranquil expanse of Marks Reserve, Lydiard Park is a centrally-located exclusive community with easy access to local conveniences.
Agent Joel Williamson explained that Lydiard Park's townhouses pay homage to the area's rich heritage, expertly blending traditional elements with contemporary sophistication.
"The exquisite interplay of textured brick and timber detailing exemplifies this commitment to honouring both the past and future of the region," Joel said.
"Lydiard Park stands as the epitome of central Ballarat living without compromise, offering an abundance of space, amenities, and timeless style."
This particular three-bedroom townhouse boasts an expansive layout comprising two bathrooms, three toilets, an expansive open-plan kitchen, meals, and living area, all complemented by a double lock-up garage.
Additionally, that open-plan living and kitchen area features double-glazed windows that integrate the indoor and outdoor living spaces.
Plus "its north-facing orientation floods the interior with natural light, while the captivating views of Marks Reserve add to its overall allure."
This townhouse also has a private balcony and a tranquil courtyard.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.