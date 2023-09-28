The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

13/906 Lydiard Street North, Ballarat North | Feature Property

By Feature Property
Updated September 28 2023 - 5:31pm, first published 4:50pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A distinguished enclave | Feature Property
A distinguished enclave | Feature Property

3 BED | 2 BATH | 1 CAR

  • 13/906 Lydiard Street North, Ballarat North
  • $690,000 - $720,000
  • AGENCY: Buxton
  • CONTACT: Joel Williamson 0447 374 025
  • INSPECT: By appointment

Ideally positioned between the idyllic tree-lined Lydiard Street and the tranquil expanse of Marks Reserve, Lydiard Park is a centrally-located exclusive community with easy access to local conveniences.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.