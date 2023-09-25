As unseasonable warmth causes Ballaratians to reach for the sunscreen earlier than usual, the city looks likely to experience the hottest September on record.
The average maximum temperature for September 2023, sits at 16.1 degrees - equal to the record set in September 2006 - but if the forecast for the rest of the week is accurate, the record will be easily eclipsed.
If so, 2023 will be in stark contrast to last year, where people were forced to shiver through the coldest September in 12 years, where the average maximum temperature was just 13 degrees.
Bureau of Meteorology senior meteorologist Michael Efron said the warm weather was owing to the arrival of El Nino and a positive Indian Ocean Dipole.
El Nino is the warming of the central and eastern tropical pacific ocean, while a positive IOD refers to warm sea surface temperatures in the Western Indian Ocean, which causes less rainfall over southern Australia.
Mr Efron said the combination of the two phenomena was creating similar conditions to 2006, which was when the previous September average maximum temperature was set.
He described 2006 as "an incredibly dry and warm year."
"El Nino on it's own tends to lead to warmer than normal conditions, but the combination with positive IOD just enhances that," he said
"It's looking like one of the warmest Septembers on record for the state in terms of maximum temperatures."
He said there had also been 22.6 millimetres of rain during the month, which was one of the lowest amounts on record.
The lowest rainfall in September in Ballarat was 19.2 millimetres, while in 2018 there was 20.4 millimetres of rain.
Mr Efron said there was a "high chance", given the current forecast, 2023 would become the hottest September recorded in Ballarat.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology forecast, the only day this week with a maximum below 20 degrees is Wednesday, September 27, while Saturday, September 30, will reach a sweltering top of 26 degrees.
If Saturday reaches the forecast high of 26, it will be one of the warmest September days in Ballarat on record, with the city only ever reaching above that temperature on three previous occasions.
September 30, 1961, is the hottest day for the month on record, with a high of 27.9 degrees.
While Mr Efron said he wouldn't draw any conclusions about global warming from one month's weather, he said it would be affecting the unseasonal warmth.
"I guess I wouldn't single out one month, but there's no doubt that we have seen warming of at least a degree over the last century," he said.
"I wouldn't single out this month, but the projections are that [hot weather] is more likely with global warming."
Warmest September days on record in Ballarat
*forecast, yet to occur
Warmest average maximum temperature for Ballarat September
*Based on projected forecast for remainder of September 2023
