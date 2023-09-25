A Ballarart pharmacist is warning people to stay "alert", as unseasonable spring warmth wreaks havoc for allergy sufferers.
Creswick pharmacy owner Jeff Unmack said sunny September weather was creating the perfect conditions to spread pollen and other allergens.
"It feels like every second customer is coming in with allergy type symptoms, so it's definitely upon us now," he said.
"We're amongst it now, I think it's just a good idea to stay alert."
Mr Unmack said those suffering from allergies should seek treatment to make themselves more comfortable at this time of year.
He said there was a range of hay fever tablets and saline sinus washes - available over the counter - which help with many of the symptoms people experience in spring.
"For people who are extremely blocked up in the sinuses, it may take some saline washes to clear out, because that's where you take your allergens in," he said.
"[Allergens] slip in through the nose, so that's why you tend to get very itchy noses, so something like that, to wet and clear the mucus and rubbish, [helps] so that your other nasal sprays can get good contact and work properly to prevent some of these symptoms."
Mr Unmack said it was particularly important for asthma sufferers to be on alert, as they may experience more severe symptoms at this time of year.
ALSO IS THE NEWS:
"Asthma is just a type of allergy, it's just really an allergy in a different type of the body," he said.
"There are people who are unlucky enough to have asthma issues all the way around the year, but a lot of people get seasonal issues.
"We're constantly on the lookout for people who start to need their puffers more often [in spring], then we can advise them to probably get a proper review by the doctor in case they need to take preventative therapy."
According to the department of health's Better Health website, hay fever sufferers should try to remain indoors as much as possible during pollen seasons, should avoid high pollen activities such as grass mowing and should shower after outdoor activities.
They also advise allergy sufferers to visit the Melbourne Pollen forecast to monitor the level of serious allergens, the closest pollen measuring station to Ballarat is in Creswick.
Sign-up for The Courier's news alerts direct to your inbox. Select Breaking News Alerts in My Newsletters & Alerts in your account preference centre.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.