BFNL premiership captain lands CHFL coaching role

A two-time Ballarat Football Netball League premiership player has been revealed as co-coach of a Central Highlands Football League finalist.
East Point premiership captain Brad Whittaker is on the move to Dunnstown.
He joins the Towners as a playing co-coach alongside senior coach Glenn Wilkins.
Whittaker played under Wilkins during a three-year stint as East Point's senior coach from 2014-2016.
He has coaching experience as East Point's under-18.5 coach along with Stirling in the Western Australian Amateur Football League B division, where he was an assistant coach.
The East Point stalwart played his 150th game for the club in the Roos' stunning elimination final win against Sebastopol.
It was the beginning of East Point's Cinderella run this BFNL finals before falling to North Ballarat in the preliminary finals.
He booted 32 goals this BFNL season - ranked 11th across the league - averaging 11 disposals and 63 ranking points per game.
Dunnstown finished the 2023 CHFL season in seventh palce with an 11-5 win-loss record.
The Towners lost to Skipton by six points in week one of the CHFL finals.
