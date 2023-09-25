The Couriersport
CHFL 2023: Dunnstown lands BFNL premiership captain Brad Whittaker in coaching role

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
Updated October 24 2023 - 10:44am, first published September 25 2023 - 5:55pm
Two-time Ballarat Football Netball League premiership player Brad Whittaker has been announced as co-coach of Dunnstown in the Central Highlands Football League.

