Two-time Ballarat Football Netball League premiership player Brad Whittaker has been announced as co-coach of Dunnstown in the Central Highlands Football League.
The East Point forward will be a playing co-coach alongside senior coach Glenn Wilkins.
Whittaker played under Wilkins from 2014-16, when the Dunnstown coach had three-year stint as East Point's senior coach.
The 2019 BFNL premiership captain has coaching experience as East Point's under-18.5 coach along with Stirling in the Western Australian Amateur Football League B division, where he was an assistant coach.
The Towners released a statement welcoming Whittaker to the club.
"We look forward to Brad joining our club and extend a warm welcome to Brad, his wife Darcie and son Ned," the statement read.
"With his height and athletic stature, Brad will create headaches for opposition defenders and coaches."
The East Point stalwart played his 150th game for the club in the Roos' stunning elimination final win against Sebastopol.
It was the beginning of East Point's Cinderella run this BFNL finals before falling to North Ballarat in the preliminary finals.
He booted 32 goals this BFNL season - ranked 11th across the league - averaging 11 disposals and 63 ranking points per game.
Dunnstown finished the 2023 CHFL season in seventh palce with an 11-5 win-loss record.
The Towners lost to Skipton in the elimination finals by six points this season.
East Point announced Joe Carmody would take over from Jackson Merrett as coach in 2024.
