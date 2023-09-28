84 acres at Leigh Creek on the market

Click here to browse this weekend's View property magazine.
What you're looking at here are approximately 84 acres of prime farming land under the foothills of Mt Warrenheip in Leigh Creek, a very short drive to the east of Ballarat.
"It's not often that a property with these attributes becomes available to buy in the tightly held Leigh Creek within the Ballarat district and positioned amongst the beautiful regional landscape of Central Highlands," said agent Charles Kennedy.
The land is zoned for farming and it consists of five allotments. The first parcel is separated a very short distance away (see main image above) while the second parcel includes a four bedroom homestead, sundry shedding and a dam.
Throughout the property, "the volcanic, deep red productive soil is arguably the finest soil in Australia," Charles said.
As such, you could do a number of things with it. Most obvious would be operating as a high-yielding cropping farm. Or you could convert it to alternative farming use, or enjoy it as a hobby farm, possibly add a new residence too, all while thinking of it as a potential land banking opportunity as well.
"It offers over 600 metres of frontage on the M8 Western Freeway with similar secondary frontage to Mahers Road in the rear.
"With direct access to the M8 Western Freeway, this property is ideally located in a short 11 kilometre drive from Ballarat CBD, offering both high exposure to the Melbourne-to-Adelaide traffic and close proximity to one of the fastest growing regional centres in Victoria while less than 110 kilometres from Melbourne."
Sign-up for The Courier's property email, sent at midday every Friday. Select Property in My Newsletters & Alerts in your account preference centre.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.