The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

9253 Western Highway, Leigh Creek | Commercial Property

By Commercial Property
September 28 2023 - 4:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
For crops and land banking | Commercial Property
For crops and land banking | Commercial Property

84 acres

  • 9253 Western Highway, Leigh Creek
  • For sale by EOI closing 4pm Thursday October 26
  • AGENCY: Colliers
  • AGENT: Charles Kennedy 0431 914 778
  • INSPECT: By appointment

What you're looking at here are approximately 84 acres of prime farming land under the foothills of Mt Warrenheip in Leigh Creek, a very short drive to the east of Ballarat.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.