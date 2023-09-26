TWO Ballarat youngsters are set to make their national championship debut for Victoria and one of Australia's top athletes is backing them all the way to the top.
Cooper Hancock, 11 and Max Austin 10, will travel to Tasmania in November to compete at the Australian Primary School Sports track and field championships, having been selected as part of the Victorian team in high jump.
The inseparable pair have been training with Australian world championship team member Yual Reath, and Reath's coach Paul Cleary, for their national debut.
Max said he was inspired by watching both Reath, and Cleary's other top high jumper, World Youth Championship Australian team member Lachlan O'Keefe, in action.
"I was doing little aths and I watched Yual and Lachie jumping, so I had a go and I enjoyed it so much, I started training for it," he said.
"I've been training for a year-and-a-half to two years, on Sunday's I keep doing the high jump, just tom improve."
Cooper said he started competing in grade three at school. "I did it at my school sports, then I came here and did a bit of everything. Last year I was doing triple jump, but I decided to switch to focus on high jump. It's great to be able to learn off the older boys."
Max's best jump is 1.31m which he did at state trials, while Cooper has a best so far of 1.45m.
"Cooper is a year older, and he's a bit springier," Max said.
"My focus is to get 1.35m and I'd love to try and get to 1.40m."
Cooper said his goal was to reach the 1.50m, either at the championships in Tasmania or in the lead-up to the event.
"I think 1.50m will be up there close to medals, I don't really know, but hopefully that will go close."
Reath is about to begin a big season where he aims to at least reach 2.33m in order to earn automatic qualification for next year's Paris Olympics. However, he also has the national record of 2.36m in his sights this season.
He said his protege's were great friends, but once training started they were all business.
"When it comes to their training and competing, they are always switched on," he said. "We've been working together for a while now, it's great to see.
"It's pretty exciting for us, it's always nice to see young talent coming along, hopefully they take it up and try and beat my record."
Reath said he was already counting down to the opening round of the AVSL season. "It's only three weeks to go until we start," he said.
"I had an injury last season, so I wasn't jumping at the best that I can, but I've been back at it for a few weeks now.
"I was doing some five step work and I jumped a 2.10m from that, so I'm pretty happy with my form is at at the moment."
