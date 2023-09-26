The future of Ballarat's former saleyards site is still in talks between the council and state government with nothing yet announced about its future use.
The site on La Trobe Street in Delacombe was flagged to be used as a temporary housing site for athletes for the now cancelled-2026 Commonwealth Games.
Choosing the saleyards for the athlete's village was a controversial move given the need for extensive decontamination and to remove the Kings Caveat which was the site could only be used for livestock trade.
City of Ballarat development and growth director Natalie Robertson said the council was "involved in ongoing conversation".
"We will continue to advocate for the best outcome regarding the future use of the site and will use the extensive information that was provided to us through the Latrobe Street Saleyards Precinct Urban Renewal Project 2019 project to help guide this process," she said.
"The removal of the Kings Caveat is a significant outcome for the site as it opens up greater possibilities for potential uses in the future."
There has yet to be an announcement if the site will be used for housing.
When the Commonwealth Games were cancelled in July, Ballarat mayor Des Hudson said his greatest concern was the management of the saleyards.
At the time, he said he was concerned the site's remediation would have been rushed.
"If there is a better opportunity, at a better planned outcome for the sale yard site that removes King's caveat, the contamination of soil, extra drainage - we get a better long term outcomes for social and affordable housing," Cr Hudson said.
The King's Caveat was removed in July, not long after the games were cancelled.
