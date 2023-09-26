The Ballarat Miners board has a decision to make after the departure of both its senior coaches this week.
Men's coach Luke Sunderland has stepped down after two seasons in charge to return with his young family to Western Australia, while women's coach Rob Baker has not had his contract renewed after one year at the helm.
The club finds itself in a position where it needs to once again make a decision on the direction of both programs, a decision it faced just two seasons ago after the departures of both Brendan Joyce and Eric Hayes.
The elite men's program looks to be in solid shape, providing the Miners can retain the majority of this season's side. Sunderland's game plan of quick ball movement, highs scoring and outside shooting suited the likes of Tyler Rudolph - who has signed on again already.
Max Cody should also return to provide the inside grunt, but can the Miners find players of the ilk of Jack Davidson and Nic Pozoglou to add to the starting five if both don't return from European engagements.
The juniors like Zac Dunmore and Amos Brooks should only improve and with a host of 2022 title-winning Youth League players like Ethan Fiegert coming through, there's plenty to be excited about.
But the board decision will need to whether a new coach offers a new direction or keeps the team growing as is. There was a definite upward curve this season and there's no reason to see next year as a development season. This is a decision the club will have to make on the men's side of things.
The women's program is a different beast. The club will need to determine what it wants its elite program to be. There seems to be enough depth from under-16s and below, but the club needs some help at the top end.
Will the club continue down the development path as it did this year with little success on court? Or will it bite the bullet and bring in another David Herbert-type coach that will attract the big recruits. For the past two season's they've chosen different options, it now needs to decide once and for all what it wants to be.
MORE SPORT
The risk with another David Herbert-type coach is the club can go into it with open eyes, but needs to be aware that there will be plenty of other elite programs likely to be chasing them as well either now or next year.
There's a delicate balance the club must make of giving the local youngsters a chance versus on-court success. There's an argument that 'you can't be what you can't see', if that is the case, the Miners need to chase an experienced mentor to lead the next generation or it may be another three or four years before the club starts to see any sort of success.
