Two-time Central Highlands Football League premiership playing coach Adam Toohey has revealed his plans for next season.
The Gordon premiership hero is stepping down from his coaching role at Gordon effective immediately.
Toohey said he will continue playing for the Eagles as they look for a replacement, which he alluded would not be someone already at the club.
"It is a really good opportunity to get someone new to the club who will bring a few fresh ideas and some new energy," Toohey said.
"It has been an amazing time. I remember being a little kid and thinking it would be a dream come true to play for Gordon let alone coach two premierships."
Toohey, who has had just two full seasons since becoming senior coach in 2020 due to COVID-19, said he was motivated to coach because he was tired of making finals and feeling like he had done all he could as a player.
The Gordon product did not close the door on returning to a coaching role one day, but for now the Eagles star is eager to take a step back.
A two-month trip to Europe in 2024 was also a big factor behind the decision.
"The plan is to do six to eight weeks in Europe next year so that makes it too difficult to continue coaching," Toohey said.
"At the moment with family and lifestyle I need to get my travelling done before I have any kids.
"Down the track I think I'd like to coach again but at the moment I'm pretty burnt out by it. I'm not going to do a 'Damien Hardwick', put it that way."
Toohey brought an end to a 34-year premiership drought at Gordon with the Eagles' 2022 grand final triumph over Springbank.
He earned best-on-ground honours in the 65-point win with a six-goal haul.
The Eagles made it back-to-back premierships with another one-sided victory against the Tigers in 2023 as Toohey battled through a shoulder injury to create history for his boyhood club.
