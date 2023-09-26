Ballarat's one and only static traffic camera has been raking in an average of $398 a day - or $1990 a week.
Latest figures show the device on the corner of Sturt and Gillies streets detected 94 cases of drivers either speeding or running red lights in the space of three months.
State Government figures show the camera - outside Ballarat High School - raked in $36,642 in the quarter ending December 2022.
That was up from $35,229 over the same period in 2021.
Turn the clock back to the year it was installed - 2012 - and just 80 infringements were detected at a cost of just $20,525 over the same quarter - reflecting a sharp rise in penalties.
Current fines can vary from $240 (and one demerit point) for exceeding the speed limit by less than 10kmh - to $2212 (and a one year licence suspension) for travelling at more than 45kmh over the limit in a large truck.
Bendigo has three fixed cameras - with location decisions based on accident history and not necessarily on traffic volume.
In both cities, the fixed camera data is only related to red lights and speeding - but others across the metro area are also able to pick up unregistered vehicles.
And those numbers are eye-watering.
If you know someone who has been pinged on the Western Ring Road near Boundary Road, you're not alone.
The area has seven cameras - and across the three months one detected almost 1600 infringements worth $445,551 in just one lane.
Flooring it like a Grand Prix driver also doesn't pay at the far end of Albert Park Lake. A device at the corner of Lakeside Drive and Fitzroy Street recorded 4079 infringements, collecting $1.1 million
In West Melbourne a camera at the intersection of King and Latrobe streets detected 4296 drivers and $1.2 million.
Another in Warrigal Road Chadstone collected $1.6 million - while for one in Flinders Street Melbourne it was $1.9 million.
But the top-performing camera in the state near Heidelberg Primary School well and truly topped the list with 11,289 infringements over the three months worth a whopping $3.2 million.
Across Victoria over the quarter, 365,000 infringements were recorded worth $108.8 million.
According to the Grattan Institute that's enough to pay for more than three brand new secondary schools (at an average of $30 million each).
The State Government said the quarterly figures could change over time due to withdrawn or reissued infringements.
It also said roadworks and camera maintenance may influence the number of fines issued.
All major roads saw a dip in infringements during the pandemic.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.