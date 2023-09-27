The Courier
Moonee Valley awaits for Asfoora in group one Moir Stakes showdown

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
September 27 2023 - 10:00am
HENRY Dwyer's Asfoora will be chasing history when she lines up in the Group 1 Moir Stakes at Moonee Valley, but she'll have a speedy Kiwi to catch if she's to break through for her biggest win.

