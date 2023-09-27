HENRY Dwyer's Asfoora will be chasing history when she lines up in the Group 1 Moir Stakes at Moonee Valley, but she'll have a speedy Kiwi to catch if she's to break through for her biggest win.
The winner of seven of her 12 starts, Asfoora will likely start second favourite for the Friday night feature, but has one big obstacle in front of her, boom sprinter Imperatriz.
Moonee Valley also offers a challenge for the mare, who's one run at the tight track was a forgettable seventh on the same night, albeit a different race, last year.
Dwyer took his five-year-old along with jockey Mitch Aitken for a familiarisation this week as part of the final preparations for the $750,000 classic.
"In an ideal world we'd probably draw out a little bit and be able to lead or sit outside lead," Dwyer told racing,com/
"She's probably not foolproof in the barriers either, she gets a little bit bouncy and missed it a half-length on occasion, but if she begins normally she will ping the gates and put herself there."
Dwyer admits it was hard not to be impressed with the first-up win of Imperatriz, a winner of six Group 1 races to date, and he also is aware of Queenslander, and Oakleigh Plate winner, Uncommon James who got the better of Asfoora early this year.
"It was super impressive ... if it repeats that run it's going to be pretty hard to beat," Dwyer said of Imperatriz.
"Our old sparring partner Uncommon James, we've raced each other three or four times and he probably slightly has the wood on us.
Dwyer, who has prepared Sonntag and Precious Gem to group one wins, said Friday night's result will dictate the rest of his star's preparation.
"If she wins, we probably have to go to 1200 metres," he said. "(There's) some seriously strong Group 1 races, maybe Sydney, maybe here.
"If she doesn't win, we can probably keep her at 1000-1100 metres and keep her at Caulfield for the (Caulfield) Sprint or Schillaci and maybe lead into the Champions Sprint at the end of the carnival."
