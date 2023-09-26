The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Court

Sebastopol man pleads guilty in Ballarat Magistrates' Court after domestic assault

BH
By Bryan Hoadley
Updated September 26 2023 - 5:44pm, first published 5:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A terrified woman ran to neighbours for help after she was violently punched and strangled by her partner in a fit of alcohol-fueled rage.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BH

Bryan Hoadley

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.