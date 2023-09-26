A terrified woman ran to neighbours for help after she was violently punched and strangled by her partner in a fit of alcohol-fueled rage.
A 44-year-old Sebastopol man, who The Courier has not named to protect the victim's identity, pleaded guilty to assault in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court in relation to the incident.
According to a police summary, on May 11, 2023, the accused was drinking at his home in Sebastopol from 10am in the morning.
When his partner returned home at about 7:30pm, he grew aggressive towards her.
The couple were in a relationship for about three years at this point, and had been living together for six months.
When the argument escalated, the man threw the victim's mobile phone across the living room, before punching her several times in the body and pulling her hair.
He then placed his hands around his partner's neck, and strangled her until she struggled to breathe.
The victim was left with red marking on the right hand side of her neck and scratch marks on her upper body.
After the assault, the victim escaped to a neighbour's house where she called police.
After tending to the victim, police arrested the man, who was questioned at Ballarat Police Station.
In an interview with police he admitted to the assault and the breaking of the victim's phone.
"I'm a f------g idiot," he told officers during questioning.
"[There's] no excuse, she had a crack at me and I responded, but there's no excuse."
Defence counsel for the accused said the man's actions were very serious, but that it was his first time before the court for violent offending.
They said the assault was short in duration and the accused had shown remorse for his actions, and that he was still in a relationship with the woman he assaulted, who was supporting him in court.
The court heard the accused had prior convictions for theft, drug and driving offences, but was addressing his problems with drug, alcohol and men's behaviour-change programs.
Magistrate Ronald Saines said domestic abuse was a "recurrent problem" in the community owing to the cycle of violence offenders subject their families to.
He said it was now up to the accused to try and break the cycle of violence.
"What you did that day was your choice, I don't care how many drinks you had, it was still your choice to use violence after an ordinary disagreement," he said.
"This [choking] is seen as one of the most serious acts, it supports a term of imprisonment this type of criminality."
The matter was adjourned for the accused to be assessed for a Community Corrections Order.
