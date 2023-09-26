You could be forgiven for thinking this DeLorean was trying to hit 88 miles an hour in a new Alfredton estate - but sadly for sci-fi fans, it wasn't.
And it shouldn't.
Luckily the luxury sedan was way under the 141kmh needed to time travel in Back to the Future - the movie that made the model a household name.
Police spotted the car in Learmonth Street on Saturday night, causing them to look twice - and look for the flux capacitor.
Ballarat officers conducted a routine intercept and had a friendly chat with the owner - a safe driver who they said looked nothing like Michael J Fox.
Meanwhile Ballarat and Moorabool Highway Patrol members remained busy on Monday with Operation Touch All - a blitz targeting early morning shift workers and tradies.
Sergeant Craig Kelso said a man running late for a date in Ballarat Magistrates Court was intercepted in Sutton Street for using an unregistered Kia Rio sedan.
He said the Sebastopol driver was issued with a penalty notice and fined $962.
It was one of three unregistered cars detected in the Ballarat Police Service Area (including Pyrenees).
This included one case where both a car and its trailer were both unregistered.
One driver was also given a penalty notice for unlicensed driving - and another had their car impounded at a cost of $1200 for driving on a suspended licence.
Another motorist in Ballarat was found using a mobile phone - leading to a $577 fine and loss of four demerit points.
In Windermere, Ballarat Highway Patrol officers clocked a Delacombe woman at 102kmh in a 60 zone along suburban Madden Road.
The 8am incident saw the 31-year-old issued with a penalty notice and $817 fine.
Sergeant Kelso said her licence would be suspended for six months - and her car narrowly avoided impoundment.
Elsewhere in the Ballarat Police Service Area (which includes Pyrenees) three drivers were issued tickets for travelling at 10-15kmh over the limit.
In Moorabool two driver were clocked at a similar speed - and another two at 15-25kmh over - all attracting fines of at least $380 each.
Again in the Moorabool PSA (including Hepburn and Golden Plains), one driver tested positive to ice, while another was issued with a defect notice for a cracked windscreen.
The blitz began at 6am.
"We're going to be out and about - and we'l pop up in places you don't expect and at times you don't expect," Sergeant Kelso said.
"Speed, distraction and impaired driving are all contributing to the road toll.
"We tell people over and over but the message falls on deaf ears.
"The number of lives lost on Victorian roads this year has reached 210 - and that's up from 183 at this time last year.
"Yet at this time of the year the rolling five year average is 168.
"All this - and we haven't even hit the busy Summer period yet.
"Some people just don't get it."
Heavy trucks and large buses will be the focus of Operation Vector - a joint Ballarat and Moorabool Highway Patrol initiative later this week.
Statewide Operation Scoreboard begins Thursday morning - and will run for four days during the AFL Grand Final period.
"It'll be all hands on deck," Sergeant Kelso said.
"People need top be reminded that their actions on the road may lead to the death or serious injury of a loved one or friend.
"No one wants a family member absent at Christmas."
During October, officers across Western Victoria will also focus on motorbikes with Operation Endo.
Police will patrol carparks, meeting areas and arterials into trail bike hotspots including the Brisbane Ranges National Park - and the Wombat, Lerderderg, Enfield, Ross Creek, Bungal, Creswick, Pyrenees and St Arnaud Range State parks.
"It won't just be highway patrols doing this. Police from local country stations will also be working on Operation Endo," Sergeant Kelso said.
"It'll focus on education as well as enforcement.
"It's about having a safe bike and knowing where the risk areas are for accidents.
"Over the last 10 years we've found that the worst serious injury collisions in Ballarat and Moorabool are happening on Sundays between 9am and 3pm.
"This operation will provide a highly-visible police presence to deter any irresponsible and unsafe riding."
Operation Endo was named after a motocross term describing when a bike flips forwards, often dangerously flinging the rider over the handlebars.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.