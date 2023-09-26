An unemployed 21-year-old has been slammed by a magistrate for 'lunatic' driving, after he endangered police and pedestrians in an erratic high-speed pursuit.
John Doyle pleaded guilty to seven charges in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court including dangerous driving while pursued by police, dangerous conduct endangering serious injury and careless driving.
According to a police summary, on June 10, 2023, at about 2am police attended the Big W carpark on Grenville Street, after being alerted to a strong smell of burning rubber.
They found Doyle doing burnouts around the carpark in a red Holden Commodore, who sped away towards Mair Street.
Later that night, police found Doyle doing burnouts again in the same carpark.
To escape police, Doyle drove at a high speed along Lydiard Street, endangering pedestrians.
Police eventually found the 21-year-old in Mitchell Park, before he sped off.
Doyle travelled west on Airport Road, where police laid stop sticks to stop him.
Despite hitting the stop sticks, Doyle kept driving with flat tyres along Sunraysia Drive and Learmonth Road, while being pursued by police.
He abandoned his car in Wendouree, where he tried to escape on foot, but was arrested and taken to Ballarat Police Station.
Doyle, who was self-represented, said there was no excuse for his behaviour.
"[They were] dumb choices I made, and I regret them," he said.
The 21-year-old, who told the court he hadn't worked in the past two years, also had multiple prior convictions for driving offences.
ALSO IN THE NEWS:
Magistrate Ronald Saines said there was "every reason" for Doyle to receive a prison term, but if he stayed out of trouble, he would consider imposing a Community Corrections Order or financial penalty instead.
"It's possible that as a 21-year-old the court might be persuaded to withhold a term of imprisonment because you pleaded guilty, and because you might still stop this type of lunatic childish conduct," he said.
Magistrate Saines warned Doyle the matter was serious, and he was facing far more severe penalties than in the past, where he had escaped without conviction.
"If you can't get your head around that ... you will finish up in jail," he said.
Doyle was banned from driving for two years, and was ordered to return to court on January 29 for sentencing.
Sign-up for The Courier's news alerts direct to your inbox. Select Breaking News Alerts in My Newsletters & Alerts in your account preference centre.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.