The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Court

John Doyle pleads guilty to dangerous driving in Ballarat Magistrates' Court

BH
By Bryan Hoadley
September 26 2023 - 6:19pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

An unemployed 21-year-old has been slammed by a magistrate for 'lunatic' driving, after he endangered police and pedestrians in an erratic high-speed pursuit.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BH

Bryan Hoadley

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.