UPDATE 3pm:
Police have revealed a terrifying crash with a kangaroo on a 110kmh road caused the hood to flick up on an SUV - which then collided with two other cars.
The incident was reported around 8.40am Wednesday in the east-bound lanes of the Western Freeway near Bacchus Marsh, causing peak-hour traffic mayhem.
"The silver Nissan Patrol hit the kangaroo at around 100kmh. It caused the bonnet to go up, blinding the driver, who swerved to the left, going into the side of a four-wheel-drive towing a horse trailer," Sergeant Craig Kelso said.
"A blue hatch was also involved in the collision.
"There's been debris everywhere, so we've had to close the road for a short time."
He said the drivers involved in the three-car smash - as well as a horse in the float - did not appear to be seriously injured.
Police said the injured kangaroo was euthanised at the scene.
The Western Freeway is now clear.
EARLIER:
Drivers have been brought to a halt by a major traffic delay on the Western Freeway, after a collision near Bacchus Marsh.
Moorabool Highway Patrol Police said a silver SUV collided with a blue hatchback, after swerving to avoid a kangaroo, which died in the crash.
The crash occurred about 7:40am on east bound lanes towards Melbourne, near the Our Lady Ta Pinu Shrine.
Police attended the scene, and reduced traffic to one lane.
The drivers involved sustained minor physical injuries.
