The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Updated

Freeway chaos after roo pops hood, blinding SUV driver

Updated September 27 2023 - 4:07pm, first published 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Police attend the crash on the Western Freeway. Picture by Gabrielle Hodson
Police attend the crash on the Western Freeway. Picture by Gabrielle Hodson

UPDATE 3pm:

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.