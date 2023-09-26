Drivers have been brought to a halt by a major traffic delay on the Western Freeway, after a collision near Bacchus Marsh.
Moorabool Highway Patrol Police said a silver SUV collided with a blue hatchback carrying a horse float, after swerving to avoid a kangaroo, which died in the crash.
The crash occurred about 7:40am on east bound lanes towards Melbourne, near the Our Lady Ta Pinu Shrine.
Police attended the scene, and reduced traffic to one lane.
The drivers involved sustained minor physical injuries.
IN OTHER NEWS
Sign-up for The Courier's news alerts direct to your inbox. Select Breaking News Alerts in My Newsletters & Alerts in your account preference centre.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.