Melton has locked in its Aaron Tymms replacement as the Bloods begin a new era.
Troy Scoble has been announced as senior coach at Melton.
Scoble has experience as an assistant coach at Geelong VFL as well as the Western Jets Talent League program.
He won a Riddell District Football League premiership as coach of the Riddell Bombers in 2013.
Scoble, who has previously worked with Melton's junior program, said the Bloods' culture was a big part of why he took the job.
"Melton really built themselves off being a local footy club which is a really appealing part of the role," Scoble said.
"The ability to generate your own talent to be successful is vital which is what we saw with North Ballarat and Darley in the grand final.
"I've coached a lot of the Melton list already through junior footy and Western Jets and am really excited to have the opportunity to be their senior coach."
Scoble's time at Western Jets was blessed with the likes of Zak Butters, Cam Rayner and Tristan Xerri.
Melton President Matt Kerr was confident Scoble was the best man for the job.
"We believe we have a really healthy list talent-wise for Troy to work with," Kerr said.
"He's already worked with a lot of the boys over the years so there is already a connection there with the players."
Kerr spoke highly of outgoing premiership coach Aaron Tymms, who will remain involved with the club in 2024.
Kerr said Tymms had been "massive" for the club.
"It has been an exciting ride and we're rapt that 'Tymmsy' and family will be around the club next year," he said.
"He has fallen victim to the very culture he helped create."
Melton was minor premier of the BFNL in 2023 before going out in straight sets in finals.
