SUCCESS for a one-off event encouraging young gamers to socialise in person has inspired more time to play in a regional town on Ballarat's outskirts.
Virtual reality headsets were the highlight but a Mario Kart tournament helped youngsters test out their driving skills in Creswick's Level Up.
Creswick Neighbourhood House manager Chrissy Austin said there were not many social programs for young people, aged 10 to 14, in the town apart from sport.
Ms Austin said it was often tough for middle years children, those aged about 10 to 14, because there were no high schools in Creswick and often friendship groups were dispersed across the region.
This was a way for more children to build community connections.
Ms Austin said organisers had been slightly uncertain how young gamers might go getting out from behind their screens, but the concept had worked so well the centre was looking at fundraising options to make Level Up and annual event.
"We wanted games to not just be for at home," Ms Austin said. "The kids were amazing. They were all positive and encouraging each other; they showed each other tips and played side-by-side to have fun."
The event featured PlayStation 5, Xbox series X and Nintendo Switch gaming.
Level Up was part of the school holidays' youth week program but Ms Austin was hopeful its success, with about 55 young gamers in action all afternoon, would help boost new youth games programs at Creswick Neighbourhood Centre.
The centre has launched a term four games lab on Thursdays, after school, featuring combinations of digital gaming, board games and Lego building.
There will also be a small, weekly chess club in October for children to learn the art of the ancient game from University of the Third Age volunteers.
Creswick Neighbourhood House has also been planning Mega Lego Build with big Lego sets for construction in different rooms. The mega build is set to take place in the centre during Victorian Children's Week, which runs from October 21 to 29.
IN OTHER NEWS
Sign-up for The Courier's news alerts direct to your inbox. Select Breaking News Alerts in My Newsletters & Alerts in your account preference centre.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.