One of Ballarat's newer residents is creating the change they want to see in the theatre scene by making their own accessible space.
Emma Mary Hall is a founder of the Rat Lab, one of the organisations part of the Arts Incubator on Camp Street.
As a contemporary theatre performer, Ms Hall said the style of performance lends itself to more solo work, similar to stand up for performance poetry.
"It's really about your truth and the actor is often the writer," she said.
"It can be easy to write, but then once you get into the rehearsal process of staging, it's a really lonely pursuit."
Ms Hall said if you have booked a rehearsal space you are often set on achieving a goal while you are in the room.
She wanted to create more fluidity and opportunities to spark ideas.
"The idea is to create a space to experiment ... a space for us to kind of learn techniques and share knowledge with each other."
Ms Hall said you can come and create in the space without the pressure of paying for a series of training sessions or rehearsal time.
"As an individual artist, you don't often have that space to experiment or share works in progress with other makers in that rehearsal time," she said.
"You're often hiring a space for a particular purpose."
She said it was important to have spaces where artists can get together and have creative conversations.
"[They] nourish and inspire you to keep going."
The Arts Incubator is a collaboration between the council and state government.
Five organisations will use the space for the next two years.
In be involved or use the space email emma@emmamaryhall.com
