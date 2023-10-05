Buninyong heads into the new Ballarat Cricket Association season full of confidence it can improve after a tough year on the field last season.
The club expects a marked change up this season having been able to secure a number of recruits over the off-season as it looks to push itself up the ladder
But club president David Tierney is still cautious knowing there will be a long way to climb before the club can reach the pinnacle of the association.
"We're going alright, I'm certain we'll be better than we were last year, where that goes, we'll just have to wait and see," he said.
"We've got a few new signings and we've got that core group of young players who are 18, 19, 20-year-olds who we have kept together who now have that 12 months of playing top-level cricket behind them.
"It's not going to be an instant process, it will take a little bit of time, but we've got the processes in place that we're working towards."
Tierney said the players will rally with skipper Harry Bond throughout the season.
"We think we've got the right processes in place to make our way up the ladder," he said. "Without a doubt our first and seconds will be a lot more competitive than they were last year.
"It's the nature of a team if you bring in three or four players into your first team and adds to your depth right across the board, strengthens your seconds and create that opportunity down the line.
"We're rapt to have Harry back as captain this year, he's got a really good rapport with the guys, especially the younger guys who really look up to him and play for him, I think that is half the battle for any captain to get the team playing for you."
Tierney said the inclusion of a new team in Bacchus Marsh would add a different element to the association.
"I certainly think it will make the competition stronger," he said. "From what I understand they are bringing in six senior sides, that will only add to the depth of the competition right across all grades, how good they will be no-one knows, but we'll just have to wait and see when the season starts.
"I'd imagine we'll see the usual suspects up near the top again, Wendouree will be there, Darley will probably be part of it and of course you can't discount East after what happened last year."
Tierney said the club was confident in the season, having already had a practice match against Lethbridge in late September.
"We couldn't even get onto the ovals last year at this time of year, the forecast looks a bit rough for the first week, but the BCA has moved all the first round games onto hard pitches.
"At Buninyong, I was there this week and I think we're pretty well right with our pitch, but obviously the league has decided about safety in numbers to get underway, it'll be good for everyone to get underway at the start. I've been around cricket for 40 years and I don't reckon we get too many starts which aren't wet in some way."
Brown Hill (H) Darley (A) Ballarat-Redan (H) Bacchus Marsh (H) East Ballarat (H) Wendouree (A) Mount Clear (H) Napoleons-Sebastopol (H) Golden Point (A) East Ballarat (A) Darley (H) Ballarat-Redan (A) Bacchus Marsh (A) Brown Hill (A)
