Updated

Jacinta Allan, MP, faces challenger Ben Carroll for Victorian Premier

By Staff Reporters and Aap
Updated September 27 2023 - 1:22pm, first published 1:18pm
Public Transport Minister Ben Carroll is running for leader of the Victorian Labor party after the shock resignation of Daniel Andrews.

